Ratna Ojha To Be Cremated With State Honours

Veteran theatre personality Ratna Ojha passed away in Guwahati today following a brief illness. He was 88.

His last rites will be performed at Navagraha with state honours.

Ojha was keen to carry forward the street theatre movement, which he started in 1971. He introduced street plays in Assam with a skit called ‘Kokaideo’.

Ojha and his peer group instead of waiting for the government to provide them with a platform, decided to save the almost ‘drowning boat’ of Assamese theatre by staging the plays on the streets of Assam.

Apart from the highly-acclaimed trilogy Gohbor, Urbor and Kobor produced by his theatre troupe Gohbor Natyagosthi, Ojha introduced cartoon theatre in the region.

A multifaceted artiste, Ojha also penned several novels and poems. He was also involved in the production and direction the documentary film Naam-ghar.

It may be mentioned that Ojha was conferred the prestigious Natyasurya Award, 2005, for making significant contributions in the field of theatre.