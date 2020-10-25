RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Tests COVID +ve

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for COVID-19. He informed the same through his twitter handle on Sunday.

Mr Das said he is asymptomatic and have alerted those who came in contact with him. He further stated that he will continue to work from isolation.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.