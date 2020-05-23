RDC Doctor Deepa Deka Discharged from GMCH

A good news from medical fraternity who have been relentlessly fighting against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Dr Deepa Deka of Regional Dental College, Guwahati, infected with Coronavirus in line of duty, has been discharged from GMCH after testing negative twice.

Something to cheer about amid string of bad news! Dr Deepa Deka of Regional Dental College, Guwahati, infected with #CoronaVirus in line of duty, has been discharged from GMCH after testing negative twice. Another woman patient also relieved, taking the total discharged no to 57. pic.twitter.com/R0ck3u1Vnd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 23, 2020

The COVID-19 patient, Dr. Deepa Deka, is a second-year postgraduate student at the Regional Dental College.

The Kamrup Metro district administration had declared the girls’ hostel of Regional Dental College in Guwahati as containment zone after the female doctor tested COVID19 positive.