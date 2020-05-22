RDC Girls’ Hostel No More a Containment Zone

The Kamrup (Metro) District administration on Thursday removed the containment zone tag from the girls’ hostel campus of Regional Dental College in Guwahati.

As no further COVID-19 Positive case has been detected since declaration of CONTAINMENT ZONE covering the campus of the Girls’ Hostel of Regional Dental College at Bhangagarh, Guwahati, hence following the instructions contained in the COVID-19 guidelines on Containment Zones issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, the CONTAINMENT ZONE declared covering the said area is hereby withdrawn w.e.f. today, i.e. 21st May 2020, official order stated.

However, the residents of the area advised to follow all the protocols for preventing COVID-19 strictly, DC Biswajit Pegu said in a statement.