RDC Girls’ Hostel Sealed, Declared as ‘Containment Zone’

The Kamrup (M) administration has sealed the girls’ hostel of Regional Dental College (RDC) and also declared it as ‘Containment Zone’ after a student of the college has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The student Dr. Deepa Deka tested positive after she came in contact with the first doctor of GMCH who tested positive of the virus on Thursday.

Dr. Likithesh Dutta is a PG student of GMCH and tested positive of COVID-19 while he was in duty of coronavirus. Following the incident, the administration declared the 1&5 No PG hostel as containment zone and today the RDC girls’ hostel has also been declared as the same and sealed.

The entry and exit of any person to the hostel has been banned by the administration.

However, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 59.