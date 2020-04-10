READ | DGP’s appeal to Bihu committees

As the COVID19 crisis is looming over the state, Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has requested the Bihu committees to have an assembly of five people only to hoist the flag.

In view of #COVID19 outbreak & to keep everyone safe, may we request Bihu Committees across the State to please:



🔹Have an assembly of only five People



🔹Only for hoisting the Flag



🔹Hoisting may be restricted to 30 minutes



🔹#SocialDistancing be observed during the hoisting — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) April 10, 2020

The DGP has also asked the committees to restrict the hoisting of the flag to 30 minutes and ensure social distancing. Due to the current threat posed by the virus, DGP Mahanta has urged people to abstain from mass gatherings.

Earlier, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had suggested the Bihu committees to hoist the celebration flag instead of arranging cultural programme. “Four or five persons will be allowed to attend the flag hoisting progamme”, Sarma said.

“Good days will come, once the deadly virus leaves…will observe Bihu and other festivals when the situation back to normal”, Sarma said.