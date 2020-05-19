READ | How PM’s Stimulus Package will Boost Assam’s Economy

The Ministry of Finance has taken a number of steps to enhance credit availability with banks so that they continue to lend loans to all strategic and needy sectors of economy including infra, agriculture, MSMEs.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) has provision for 5 kg wheat or rice per person & 1 kg pulse per family for 3 months; Rs 500 per Jan Dhan account holder per month; free gas cylinder to poor families; increase in MGNREGA to Rs 202; ex gratia of Rs 1000 to poor senior citizens.

Assam’s 66,000 MSMEs shall immensely benefit from Goverment of India’s massive relief measures incl Rs 3 lakh cr as emergency working capital, Rs 50,000 cr through equity infusion, release of all payables from CPSEs.

Allocation of additional Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREGA will help generate nearly 300 crore person days in total addressing need for more work including returning migrant workers in Monsoon as well. Assam stands to immensely benefit.

Innumerable street vendors in Assam would benefit from the Rs 5000 crore Special Credit Facility for Street Vendors. The initial working capital of up to Rs 10,000 shall help them to stabilise and scale up their businesses.

↗️Rs 1500 each to Assam’s 1 cr women beneficiaries = Rs1500 cr

↗️ Rs 700×3 for cylinders under Ujjwala for 35 lakh beneficiaries = Rs735 cr

↗️85 lakh old age, widow & divyang Rs1000 each = Rs 85cr

↗️COVID management = Rs 153cr

Under One Nation One Ration Card, migrants and their family members can avail Public Distribution System from any fair price shop in India by March 2021. This technology-driven reform will be beneficial especially during transit.

The government of India has enhanced resources position of Assam govt by enhancing borrowing limit from 3 to 5% of GSDP. This will enable us to mobilize an additional Rs 6-8k cr.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat the state government has intended to embark on the policy of Aatma Nirbhar Assam. For this, the state government has formed a committee under Principle Secretary Finance Samir Kumar Sinha with senior-most secretaries of depts to draw a roadmap.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a press conference along with BJP Assam Pradesh President Ranjeet Kumar Dass to spell out how Assam shall draw synergy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stimulus package of Rs 20 Lakh Cr.