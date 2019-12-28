Read Sonowal’s ‘QUESTIONNAIRE’ for Rahul Gandhi

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
421

Can Rahul Gandhi respond to this? No, how can’t he be able to respond to that: Sonowal

Referring to Assam agitation martyrs, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, few hours ahead of his visit to Assam.

“Who was responsible for the killing of 855 Assam youths during the Assam agitation?” Sonowal asked Gandhi while addressing a public rally at Jagiroad on Friday.

Why the Congress party allowed lakhs of immigrants from neighbouring countries to come to Assam only to strengthen their vote banks throughout the state over the years? Answers of these questions must be given by the Congress party to the indigenous people of Assam,” Sonowal said.

 “Can Rahul Gandhi respond to this? No, how can’t he be able to respond to that? It’s only because of the Congress party that the demographic pattern of Assam has changed due to the unabated influx of the immigrants from the neighbouring country,” Sarbananda Sonowal said while addressing a public rally at Jagiroad on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday. The protest rally will be held at Khanapara veterinary college playground in Guwahati.

Continue Reading
You might also like
World

Milk touches 140 per liter in Pakistan

Top Stories

Assam Govt has no control over onion price

Regional

Child Labours Rescued in Nagaon

Regional

DoNER ministry creation of Vajpayee

Top Stories

BCCI polls: Debajit Saikia likely to be joint secretary

Regional

Huge Cash Seizure at Khanapara

Comments
Loading...