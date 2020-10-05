NationalTop Stories

Ready for Airstrikes Against China: IAF Chief

By Pratidin Bureau
79

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday said the integration of Rafale fighter aircraft has given India an edge over its rivals including the capability to strike “first and deep”.

Bhadauria said, “Integration of Rafales brings in a platform which is way ahead and would give us an edge and will give us a capability to strike first and deep.”

“In next five years, we will commence induction of 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1A along with orders for the HTT-40 trainer aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter,” Bhadauria added.

Related News

USA’s Famous Regal Cinemas May Shut Down

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood No More

Hathras: Ink Thrown At AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

Afghan Governor Injured In Suicide Attack

According to a report of India Today, the IAF chief said that India did not come close to carrying out air strikes during the India-China boder standoff, but is ready for it. He also said that the Indian Air Force is “fully ready” for any possible conflict including a two-front war. His comments come amid rising tensions with China and Pakistan at the border.

“We realised what China was doing in Ladakh was in May. The moment it was realised the Indian Army and Air Force responded very swiftly,” Bhadauria said.

Speaking to India Today TV, the IAF chief also said that Pakistan and China are working very closely and that they are conducting “extensive exercises”.

“Pakistan is dependent on China in many ways,” he added.

He also said that there is “no question” of China getting the better of India in case of a conflict.

“We have made deployment in all relevant areas; Ladakh is a small part: IAF Chief on border standoff with China. We are very well positioned. We are prepared for any conflict including for a two-front war. Be rest assured that we are deployed strongly to deal with any contingency,” he added.

It may be noted that the newly inducted multi-role Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Air Force Day parade on October 8.

You might also like
National

New Air Defence Command To Come Up Soon

World

World’s longest sea-crossing bridge inaugurated

Regional

GUWAHATI | Lithuania Girl’s Moral lesson to save Tree

Regional

NDFB-S cadres enter India via Myanmar; to take part in peace talks

Regional

Speeding vehicle rams youth in Khanapara

Top Stories

Guwahati to host first ODI between India and West Indies on October 21

Comments
Loading...