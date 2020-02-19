Ready To Accept Challenge: Pramila Rani Brahma

Assam Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahma on Wednesday said that the NDFB Cadres have returned to the mainstream for peace.

Speaking to media persons, Brahma said that the surrendered militants have the right to contest the election. Talking about ABSU, the minister said that the environment will be different if we will be with ABSU and we are ready to accept the challenge.

She further stated that they want to conduct the BTC election on time and that the alliance with BJP and AGP will continue. We will leave four seats for BJP and one for AGP said Brahma adding that the four factions of NDFB can stay with whoever they want to be with.

Reiterating about the new political party, Brahma said that we welcome the new party if they want to contest the election.