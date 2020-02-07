Reason Behind ACB raid in IFS Abhijit’s residence

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted searches at the residence of IFS Abhijit Rabha, (Special PCCF, Karbi Anglong, Diphu) in Diphu and Zoo road in Guwahati.

The ACB also conducted a search at the office chamber at PCCF Office, Diphu.

During the enquiry, the following facts have been revealed:

a) Huge numbers of high-value cash deposits ranging from one lac up to Rs. 91 lacs, were found in the bank account of Sri Abhijit Rabha, during the period from the year 2011 to 2017, in his accounts in HDFC Bank, Diphu Branch and Axis Bank, Guwahati branch.

b) On being examined as regards the source of these cash deposits, Abhijit Rabha stated that he had earned an amount of Rs. 45 lakh from the selling of Broccoli which he was cultivating in a 16Bighas 2 Katha, 4 Lecha land situated at Pajibindha Gaon, Rani, Dist.- Kamrup (R). However, he could not explain the source of the other high-value cash deposits. The suspect officer produced documents of an agreement made with one local person and others for purchase of land on which said farming was conducted but during the enquiry, his claim was verified and was found to be false, as the land does not belong to him. However, the actual owner of the plot of land and other witnesses also stated before the enquiry that no Broccoli cultivation had been done on that plot of land ever. Thus Abhijit Rabha furnished a false statement during the enquiry and his explanation for the source of funds from Broccoli farming are false.

c) Abhijit Rabha was given ample scope to submit an account for such huge financial assets found in his possession while he was holding office as a public servant but he did not cooperate with the enquiry.

On the basis of information received by Govt. of Assam, regarding suspicious huge financial cash deposits, to the tune of approx. Rs. 4.12 crores, for the period 2011-2016, in the bank accounts of Shri Abhijit Rabha, IFS, the then Addl. PCCF, Karbi-Anglong, and seeking an investigation into the same, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, initiated an enquiry in this regard, as directed by the Govt. of Assam.

Thus from the examination of bank account statements of Abhijit Rabha, examination of the officer, examination of witnesses and field verification, the enquiry established that during the period from 2011 to 2017, huge financial assets were found in his possession, in the form of cash deposits and he has not been able to satisfactorily account for any legal source of such income. Thus it is established during the enquiry that Abhijit Rabha, IFS, being a public servant, has illicitly enriched himself, with assets to the tune of Approx. Rs. 4.11 Crores in the period from the year 2011 to 2017, for which he is culpable under section 13(1)(b)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended. Accordingly, a case vide ACB PS case no. 01/2020 under section 13(1)(b)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been registered on 06-02-2020, against Abhijit Rabha, IFS, presently posted at Karbi-Anglong, Diphu as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

In connection with the case, three teams of ACB PS, after obtaining search warrant from the Special Court, Guwahati, conducted search at the following three locations on 07-02-2020, as noted below :

The residence of Sri Abhijit Rabha at Bye lane no. 02, Rajgarh, Guwahati.

The official residence at Diphu.

The office chamber at PCCF Office, Diphu.

And seized documents and articles related to assets, bank accounts and LIC related documents, 4 laptops, mobile phones, cash approx. Rs. 6 Lacs, 50 nos of Hand held walkie talkie sets etc from the three locations.