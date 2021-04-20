Recognise Police, Journalists & Teachers As Frontline Workers: Assam Govt

Amid spurting cases of coronavirus, the Assam government on Tuesday made an official request to the Centre to recognise policemen, journalists, and teachers as frontline workers.

Informing the media in Guwahati on fresh guidelines to contain the further spread of the virus across the state, Chief Secretary of Assam, Jishnu Baruah, said Assam government has requested the Centre to include all in the police department, journalists, and teachers in the COVID-19 frontline workers category.

The new guidelines have been imposed with immediate effect and will remain in force till April 30, 2021.

There has been a rapid increase in Covid cases and as of Monday evening the state has 6,316 active COVID patients.