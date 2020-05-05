Recovery rate of COVID-19 cases improves to 27.41%

The Health Ministry official said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 46, 433 while the death toll stands at 1568. The Ministry sources also informed that the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 32,138.

As many as 12,726 people have been cured or discharged from the hospital and the recovery rate is 27.41 percent. As per the ministry, in the last 24 hours there are 3,900 new cases, 195 deaths and 1,020 recoveries.

The Health Ministry official said, the lockdown has yielded very positive results and doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now. The Official said, as Government has relaxed the lockdown, every citizen should contribute to break the chain of transmission as part of his or her social responsibility by following all precautionary measures.

Health Ministry has issued additional guidelines for rational use of PPE by health workers and other personnel, in non-COVID-19 hospitals and non-COVID treatment areas in COVID hospitals.