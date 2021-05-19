Recovery rate of COVID-19 Improves to 86.23 % in India

The country is registering a decline in active COVID-19 caseloads and fresh cases of the virus. With this, the recovery rate is continuously improving in the country, the health ministry said. But still, several states and Union Territories are registering a spike in new cases, the ministry added.



The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said, after registering the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries yesterday, over three lakh 89 thousand patients have recovered from coronavirus disease within 24 hours. The recovery rate has further improved to 86.23 percent in the country. So far, over two crore 19 lakh patients have already recovered from this infection. The active caseload comprises 12.65 percent of the cumulative positive cases and it is continuously declining. It said, there are over thirty-two lakh 26 thousand active cases in the country at present.



The country has registered over two lakh 67 thousand new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of four thousand 529 deaths have been reported in the country within 24 hours, taking the toll to over two lakh 83 thousand across the country. This is the highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak of pandemic in the country.



Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that the highest number of over 20 lakh Covid tests were conducted in a single day on a previous day. So far, over 32 crore tests have already been conducted in the country.

India witnessed a marginal rise with 267,334 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. However, the new infection count remained below the 300,000-mark for the third consecutive day. The total caseload stands at 25,496,330, according to MoHFW.

