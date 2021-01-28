Red Fort To Remain Closed For Visitors till January 31

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in an order said that the Red Fort will remain closed for visitors till January 31 amid the violence that broke out after the farmers’ protest. While the order did not mention a reason behind the closure, it is believed that this time will be utilized to ascertain any damage that might have been caused to the iconic monument when it was overrun by protestors on January 26.

The ASI in its order mentioned that the Red Fort was closed from January 19 to January 22 owing to a bird-flu alert in the national capital. The site was closed for the public between January 22 and January 26 owing to Republic Day celebrations, said the order.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel also took stock of the situation at Red Fort on Wednesday. Visiting the monument, the minister has sought a report on the incident from the ASI.

In a tweet, the minister said, “Visited the Red Fort today morning and instructed the ASI DG to prepare a report on the incident and also lodge an FIR.”

Delhi has a total of 173 monuments protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). These include Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, and Qutub Minar, all three UNESCO World Heritage Sites.