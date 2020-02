Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his long-standing portrayal of Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata today offered prayers to Goddess Maa Kamakhya Devi at her historic temple atop Nilachal Hill.

Nitish is known for Pitruroon (2013), Ramayan (2002) and Mahabharat (1988).

Bharadwaj, who had a brief stint with politics as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian, also acted in 2016 Hindi film Mohenjo Daro directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and last year’s Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan.