Reep Hazarika appointed as MD in BPCL

Reep Hazarika will take charge as the Managing Director of the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) from tomorrow.

Hazarika has been a part of the successful commissioning teams of the two prestigious Assam Accord projects- the Assam Accord Refinery and the Assam Gas Cracker Project (formally, NRL and BCPL respectively).

Hazarika completed his schooling from the St. Edmunds School, Shillong and thereafter completed his graduation in Chemical Engineering (Honours) from the revered BITS, Pilani. With over 30 years of experience in the oil refining and petrochemical industry, Hazarika’s resume includes the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Bharat Oman Refineries Limited.

Between 2006 and 2012, he worked with Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery Company (SASREF) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a globally recognized oil refining joint-venture of giants in the field, Saudi Aramco and Shell.

He has successfully worked across different functions including operations, technical services, projects, planning and programming, environment management, corporate affairs, IMS/ISRS protocol, etc. Prior to taking charge as BCPL MD, Hazarika worked as the Chief General Manager at BCPL heading the overall operation and maintenance of the plant since 2016.