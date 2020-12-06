Regionalism Must For Assam’s Development: Prafulla Mahanta

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Sunday said regionalism is must for the development of the state.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Mahanta highlighted issues regarding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) relationship, Akhil Gogoi, regional parties among other issues

Key Highlights:

1. There will no development in Assam without an efficient regional party. A regional party would be able to understand better about the state’s issues. He emphasized that economic measures that were taken during AGP’s governance is still reflected in the current economic growth and development of the state.

2. The minister said that many industries were set up during the reign of the AGP government. However, many industries have been shut down over the years. Furthermore, four land-related developmental works have been stalled.

3. In many constituencies, BJP couldn’t have won without its alliance with AGP. The minister alleged that BJP wanted to take over the AGP led constituencies too. He further said BJP also wanted Barhampur constituency where he is serving as the MLA.

4. AGP will field their own candidate for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections and there is no interference required from the BJP.

5. Mahanta raised his voice for Akhil Gogoi. He told that it is brutal to keeping the peasant leader in prison. He demanded for Gogoi’s bail.

6. On his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahanta said: Personally, I have a very good relationship with him, but it is not a political bond.