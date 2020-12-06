Top StoriesRegional

Regionalism Must For Assam’s Development: Prafulla Mahanta

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
0

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Sunday said regionalism is must for the development of the state.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Mahanta highlighted issues regarding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) relationship, Akhil Gogoi, regional parties among other issues

Key Highlights:

Related News

Brown Sugar, Whiteners, Chemicals Seized In Ghy, 4 Held

Farmers’ Protest: Vijender Singh To Return Khel Ratna…

Mumbai: 20 Injured In Cylinder Explosion

Assam Girl Rescued In Bihar

1. There will no development in Assam without an efficient regional party.  A regional party would be able to understand better about the state’s issues. He emphasized that economic measures that were taken during AGP’s governance is still reflected in the current economic growth and development of the state.

2. The minister said that many industries were set up during the reign of the AGP government. However, many industries have been shut down over the years. Furthermore, four land-related developmental works have been stalled.

3. In many constituencies, BJP couldn’t have won without its alliance with AGP. The minister alleged that BJP wanted to take over the AGP led constituencies too. He further said BJP also wanted Barhampur constituency where he is serving as the MLA.

4. AGP will field their own candidate for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections and there is no interference required from the BJP.  

5. Mahanta raised his voice for Akhil Gogoi. He told that it is brutal to keeping the peasant leader in prison. He demanded for Gogoi’s bail.

6. On his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahanta said: Personally, I have a very good relationship with him, but it is not a political bond.

You might also like
Top Stories

‘We’ll leave no stone unturned’: City Police responds to arrest of…

Regional

AJP Convention on Dec 16 & 17 at Sivasagar

Pratidin Exclusive

Emu meat to debut in Imphal market

Regional

Man robbed of Rs. 20,000 in Guwahati

Top Stories

Assam Govt Plans to groom local experts to tackle gas well mishaps

Top Stories

COVID-19: Athgaon Masjid declared containment zone

Comments
Loading...