In view of the cancellation of the board exams due to the devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic, the registration process for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) under-graduate courses would start around July 15.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious Delhi University, PC Joshi, speaking to several media outlets assured that students of all boards will be given equal opportunities during the admission process.

“This year probably most of the boards will not take the exams due to COVID-19 pandemic, and around July 15, we are going to start our registration in Delhi University. I want to assure all the students that we will give equal opportunity to all the board students in the country,” he was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

Joshi said the admission process of Delhi University is linked with the result of the Class 12th Board Examination and it has happened many times that if the results of a board are delayed due to special circumstances, DU extends its admission for some time.

“In Delhi University, if you look at the previous years, we give admission to students on the basis of merit. This time due to the special circumstances of COVID -19, the Government of India has decided to keep in mind the safety of the students. This year class 12th board exams will not be conducted and Delhi University is with the government’s decision because the safety of the students is paramount. Whether it is CBSE or other boards, on the basis of the marks students will get their admission in Delhi University” Joshi added.

The acting VC also mentioned after the prevailing Covid situation improves, then the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) exam could be conducted for admission in Central Universities in the future.

CUCET is an all-India level entrance exam conducted for admission to central varsities.