Registration of 444 Vacancies in Assam Police Begins

The recruitment process of Assam Police has begun with a total of 444 vacancies in the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam.

It was notified that applicants are required to apply only through their SLPRB website – www.slprbassam.in and will start receiving applications from September 21 2020. The last date of applying is October 10.

Click on the link below to view the advertisement

https://www.slprbassam.in/pdf/RecruitmentNotice2020/Advertisement%20ECT.pdf#page=1

Graduates and class 12 pass candidates can apply for the posts. Details on the educational qualification and other eligibility criteria is available in the job notification.

Candidates will be selected through two tests – The first test will have questions from general mathematics, English and vernacular, logical reasoning and aptitude, Assam’s history, geography, polity and economy and questions from general awareness and current affairs.

The second test will be computer based exam to test the proficiency in computer operations and knowledge of posts applied.