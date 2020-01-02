Rekibuddin Hands Over Appointment Letter to Martyr Dipanjal’s Brother

Assam Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed has handed over the appointment letter to Dipankar Das, brother of Dipanjal Das who was martyred during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Congress MLA has handed over the appointment letter to Dipankar as per the instruction of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state on December 28 last.

Dipankar Das has been appointed as the Trainee Operator of Brahmaputra Foods Pvt. Ltd. He has also been provided with a scooty by Rekibuddin Ahmed from his one month salary so that Dipankar could commute to the office without any difficulty.