Reliance Industries Donates 10k PPE Kits to Assam

The Reliance Industry Limited has donated 10,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to Assam. The PPE kits have been collected at Assam Bhawan, Mumbai, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma informed that at present there are 85,582 PPE kits and 50,64,584 masks available in the state. He also said that the government will keep stock of 2lakhs PPE kits.

Assam Government is grateful to Chairman & MD of #RIL Sri Mukesh D. Ambani and Sri Anant Ambani for donating 10,000 high-quality PPE kits to us.Nothing is more precious at this juncture than PPEs, vital for doctors, and lifeline for us in our fight against #COVID. @flameoftruth — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 13, 2020

He added that out of the 85,582 PPE kits, 25591 are in Narengi, 21991 are in district hospital and 30000 are in the NHM store in Delhi.

“The central government has provided us with 5400 kits, which is included in the total,” stated Sarma.