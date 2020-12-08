Reliance Jio to Roll-Out 5G Services from 2021

Reliance Jio to roll out 5G services in India from the second half of 2021, announces company’s CEO Mukesh Ambani who took the lid off the news at the fourth edition of India Mobile Congress.

Announcing the launch of 5G service, Ambani also said that the 5G network by the company will be built indigenously.

“India is today among the best digitally connected nations in the world. In order to maintain this lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate the early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. I assure you that JIO will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by the indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components,” Ambani said.

Ambani also added that the entry of 5G network in India will help in the country’s attempts to become “Atma Nirbhar” and will also enable the country to play a greater role in the fourth industrial revolution by leading it from the front.

“Jio’s 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. I can say with utmost confidence that 5G will enable India to not only participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also to lead it,” he added.