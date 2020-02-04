Religious persecution: 200 Pakistani Hindus cross Attari-Wagah border

About 200 Pakistani Hindus crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah border on Monday, officials said amid indications that several travellers did not wish to go back.

Punjab: 50 Hindu families from Pakistan arrived in India today via Wagah-Attari border on a 25-day visa to visit Haridwar. Laxman Das, a Pakistani Hindu says, "after taking holy dip in Haridwar, I will think about my future. However, I want to stay in India." pic.twitter.com/l25wiuTBhT — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

The Pakistani Hindus came on a visitor’s visa but some of them claimed that they felt unsafe in Pakistan and hoped to get India citizenship after the enactment of the CAA.

Akali leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa was at the border to receive four families who he claimed had “fled” Pakistan due to religious persecution.

The Citizenship Amendment Act envisages giving Indian nationality to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there.