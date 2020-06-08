Religious Places Open for Devotees after 75 days

The religious places in the state have opened on Monday after 75 days with the new set of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The devotees will be able to visit religious places by maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

The historic Doul Govinda temple has also opened for devotees from today with the new rules issued by the temple authorities. The temple was closed since March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The devotees will be able to enter the temple premises by registering their name and address in the register. The devotees will not be given any Prasad, and will not be allowed to enter the premises without wearing masks.

The authority also said they will also not accept any products from the devotees used for Prasad.

The devotees will be allowed to enter the temple premises by measuring the temperature.

Moreover, the Sukleswar temple, Uggratara temple, Umananda temple and others are also opened for devotees by maintaining the guidelines issued by the MHA.