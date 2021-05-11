“…Remember 1998 Pokhran Tests With Pride”: PM Modi On National Technology Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded scientists and remembered the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests on the occasion of National Technology Day and said it “demonstrated India’s scientific and technological prowess”.

“On National Technology Day, we salute the hard work and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology. We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India’s scientific and technological prowess,” PM Modi tweeted.

In May 11,1998, India secretly conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, under Atal Bihari Bajpayee government in Rajasthan. On this day every year, National Technology Day is observed as a reminder of the Pokhran-II tests.

He also lauded scientists in another tweet for their work towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In any challenging situation, our scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge. Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight COVID-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal,” he said.