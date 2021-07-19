Remembering Mangal Pandey; The Hero Of First War Of Independence In India

Today marks the birthday of chivalrous soldier Mangal Pandey.

He was an Indian soldier in the British army and is believed to be one of the key figures behind Sepoy Mutiny or India’s First War of Independence in 1857.

Mangal Pandey was hanged to death on April 8, 1857, at the age of 29 as he attacked two British soldiers during the first war of Independence in India.

Indian Sepoys, 1857

Mangal Pandey was born in Uttar Pradesh on July 19, 1827. He joined the British East India Company in 1849 and is said to have started a rebellion while posted in Barrackpore.

The reason for the rebellion started by Mangal Pandey is usually attributed to the British introducing a new type of Enfield rifle that required soldiers to bite off the ends of the cartridge to load the gun.

It was believed that the lubricant being used in the rifles cartridge was either cow or pig lard.

Enfield Pattern 1853 Percussion Rifle cartridges, 1857

The Hindus who consider the cow holy were appalled, while Muslims, consider the pig unholy and hence were furious with its use in the cartridge. This led to a rebellion against the British Government.

Eminent historian Surendranth Sen in his famous book, ‘Eighteen Fifty Seven’ had written about how the uprising of 1857 was a result of discontent among the mass against anti-people policies.

It is about how people like Nana Saheb, Rani Laxmibai, Tatya Tope and Mangal Pandey were in the forefront of rebellion against the British Raj.

Mangal Pandey

Many politicians and leaders of the nation has paid their tribute to the great Indian soldier Mangal Pandey this morning.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a tweet paying his respectful tribute to the historical soldier of India, Mangal Pandey.

The CM wrote, “अंग्रेजी शासन के खिलाफ 1857 में क्रांति का बिगुल फूंक कर देशवासियों में स्वाधीनता की भावना जागृत करने वाले महान क्रांतिकारी, अदम्य साहस एवं वीरता के प्रतीक, अमर शहीद मंगल पांडे जी की जयंती पर कोटिश: नमन। आपकी शहादत राष्ट्रभक्तों को सदैव प्रेरित करती रहेगी। #MangalPandey”

On this day, India remembers Mangal Pandey for his utmost devotion towards the nation who sacrificed his life at such a young age for the country.