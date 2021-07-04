Remembering Poet Hiren Bhattacharya

Today marks the ninth death anniversary of one of Assam’s most beloved modern poets, Hiren Bhattacharya, fondly remembered as ‘Hiru Da’.

His poems are considered remarkable for using lesser words which has the capacity of conveying deeper meanings. Love, patriotism, revolutionary zeal is visibly evident in all of his poems.

Assam Chief Minister on Sunday paid tribute to the poet stating that not only Bhattacharya enriched the poetic world, but, he also brought a new wave to Assamese poetry. The minister acknowledged that the poet was an exemplary personality, and he will remain recognized as an asset.

Hiren Bhattacharya’s writing primarily revolved around the rural Assamese society giving a simplistic and realistic approach to the Assamese folklife. Nature was a predominant theme across most of his poems.

'Sugandhi Pokhilar Kobi' Hiren Bhattacharyya is a shining star in Assamese literature. For poetry enthusiasts, his poems are like a whiff of fresh air on a sultry summer’s day, balming the weary soul, beaming with hope.



Born in 1932 in Jorhat town, Hiruda was a recipient of Sahitya Akademi and Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad awards. He was also a recipient of the Assam Valley Literary Award in 2000.

‘Bhogali’ and ‘Jonaki Mon’ remain two of his most popular works. The conspicuous presence of lyricism and detachment of the self is noteworthy.

His published poetry includes Roudro Kamona (1968), Kobitar Rod (1976), Tomar Bahi, Xugondhi Pokhilaa (1981), Mor Desh aru Mor Premor Kobita (1972) , Bibhinno Dinor Kobita, Shoichor Pothar Manuh (1991), Mur Prio Bornomala (1995), Bhalpuwar Buka Mati’ (1995), Bhalpuwar Dikcou Batere (2000).

His collections of nursery rhymes, “Lora Dhemali” and “Akou Dhemali” are popular across Assamese households.

