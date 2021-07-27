Remembering The Missile Man Of India On His 6th Death Anniversary

Today, July 27 marks the 6th death anniversary of the great leader Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam.

The Missile Man of India served as the 11th President of the country. His contribution towards the nation is massive and India remembers each one of it.

Kalam was born in a modest family and faced hard times, his childhood days. But he worked hard and studied well to achieve his goals.

He attended St. Joseph’s College and went on to study aeronautical engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology in India.

In 1958, Kalam joined the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) as a senior scientific assistant. He later became a part of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in 1969. He was given the responsibility of project director of the SLV-III, the first satellite launch vehicle in ISRO. This launch vehicle was designed and produced in the country.

In 1982, Kalam re-joined the DRDO as director. There he implemented the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program. Due to this missile program, he earned the nickname “Missile Man.” He was appointed the senior scientific adviser to India’s defense minister in 1992.

In 2002, he succeeded KR Narayanan as the President of India. Kalam planned that he would hold 500,000 one-on-one meetings with young people during his service. He was also known as the People’s President.

Kalam also wrote several books including the famous Wings of Fire. He was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 1990 and Bharat Ratna in 1997.

At the age of 83, he breathed his last on July 27, 2015 at IIM-Shillong while delivering a lecture.

Kalam’s contribution to the nation is so massive that the history of India can never forget. Here are five scientific achievements of the great leader that is immensely innovative.

For the development of the indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle at ISRO that ultimately resulted in one of the greatest scientific development of indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV), Dr Kalam’s had put in over 10-year-long hard work as the project director.

The projects Devil and Valiant headed by APJ Abdul Kalam aimed at developing ballistic missiles using the technology behind the successful SLV program. Under Kalam Mission, the two missiles Agni and Prithvi did get the boost along with other projects, said reports.

Working jointly with cardiologist Soma Raju, the late President developed a cost-effective coronary stent ‘Kalam-Raju Stent’ which helped in making healthcare accessible to all.

Being the chief scientific man of the then Prime Minister, leading to him being known as the best nuclear scientist of the country at that time, Abdul Kalam played a major role in heading the Pokhran-II nuclear testing that declared him the best nuclear scientist of the country at that time. The nuclear testing under the supervision of Kalam during the period of July 1992 to December 1999 made India a nuclear-armed state.

A rugged tablet computer for better health care administration in the rural and less reachable areas was designed by Kalam and Soma Raju in 2012. They termed it the ‘Kalam-Raju tablet.’ For his work in the stream of science and politics, the 11th President was also awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Also Read: UAE Extends Ban On Flights From India Till August 2