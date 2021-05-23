Remove Abandoned Vehicles From Roads Before May 27: Ghy Police To Car Owners

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Pranjit Borah has directed car owners in Guwahati city to remove their abandoned or unused vehicles from roads and public areas before May 27, failing which will result in legal action.

“We have found that many road spaces in the city are being remained unused due to road blockages by abandoned cars or old vehicles. The owners are being directed to remove their cars immediately to avoid any kind of legal action against them,” DCP Borah said during a presser in Guwahati today.

Also Read: 8 DNLA Militants Killed In Karbi Anglong Encounter

“All the owners will have to make their arrangements within May 27, as from May 28, the city traffic police will launch an operation in this regard,” he added.

It may be mentioned that these abandoned vehicles can be seen parked in various public places in the city for a prolonged period of time, leading to road blockages and threat to free-flow of traffic.

Further, the DCP also informed that traffic police has fined 1185 citizens since May 4 and collected a fine of Rs 14 lakhs 84 thousand 500 hundred cash for flouting curfew norms.

During the presser, he also urged the public to follow COVID safety protocols at all times during these trying times.