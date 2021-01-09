Renal Transplant Program Commences In Guwahati Hospital

Leading city based super speciality hospital, Excelcare Hospitals have commenced their renal transplant program, with a comprehensive renal transplant unit which will be able to cater to the needs of hundreds of people who have to travel outside Assam for transplant every year at a very competitive price compared to what other hospitals charge in other parts of the country.

Recently, two patients, a 16 year old boy from Nalbari and a 47 year old male diabetic male, hailing from Nalbari and Sorbhog respectively successfully underwent renal transplant at Excelcare Hospitals under the leadership of Dr. Karan Saraf (Consultant Nephrologist) and Dr. Sanand Bag (Chief Transplant Surgeon) ably supported by other experts which include Dr. Chandan Phukan, Dr. Ranjeet Singh, Dr. Brajen Barman (Renal Transplant Surgeons) and Dr. Mridu Plaban Borah (Pediatric Nephrologist).

Dr. Karan Saraf said “The vision and mission to get this program started in 2019 when an unmet need was felt in this region. Transplant is the best modality of treatment for both quality and quantity of life in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease. Both the patients were on dialysis since long and had multiple complications with deteriorating quality of life. The transplant has given them hope and a new lease of life.”

“This was a great team effort as there with involvement of multiple specialties such as cardiology, endocrinology, intensivists, blood bank and anesthesiology among others. The donors underwent laparoscopic nephrectomy, which causes minimum scar and thus shorter stay. Both the patients have made quick recovery and the donors have already started resuming their normal activities” said Dr. Chandan Phukan and Dr. Brajen Barman.

Dr. Manash Pratim Baruah (Director & HOD – Endocrinology) stated “As the number of people in Assam and Northeast suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Renal Failure is increasing at an alarming rate, our hospital has started the program at a very crucial time. Now the people of Assam and Northeast can avail this facility here itself without travelling to other destinations and incurring huge costs.”

The new program has been initiated under the aegis of the Department of Renal Sciences at Excelcare Hospitals which is well known for its state of the art Dialysis Centre, Critical Care Nephrology, Vascular procedures for Dialysis and all advanced Urological surgeries. It is one of the only centres in Northeast to do Cath Lab Fistuloplasty for blocked AV Fistula led by Maj Gen (Dr.) Kamal Pathak (leading Interventional Radiologist).