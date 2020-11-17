Rename JNU After Swami Vivekananda: BJP Leader

BJP’s National General Secretary of Maharashtra, Goa, and Tamil Nadu CT Ravi demanded that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi should be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University.

Ravi, who is not new to making controversial remarks, tweeted, “It was Swami Vivekananda who stood for the idea of ‘Bharat’. His philosophy and values signify the ‘Strength of Bharat’. It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat`s patriotic saint will inspire generations to come.”

Just four days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the JNU campus and asserted that people may have ideological differences, but ideology should be seen supporting and not opposing the nation in matters of national interest.

In his speech, the Prime Minister had said that the statue will inspire everyone and instill courage and compassion that Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in people.

JNU has long been considered an impregnable fort of the Left parties, with student unions affiliated to them calling the shots on the campus.

Ravi is known for making controversial remarks from his early days in politics. He rose to prominence by organizing the ‘Datta Mala Abhiyan’, which was launched in the early 90s in Chikkamagaluru claiming that Bababudangiri, a Muslim shrine, was actually the abode of Guru Dattatreya.