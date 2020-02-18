Renowned Bengali Actor Tapas Paul No More

Bengali film actor and former TMC MP Tapas Paul passed away on Monday night at a private hospital in Mumbai. Paul was 61 at the time of his death.

The former legislator, who was elected to the Lower House from Krishnanagar constituency in 2009 and 2014, suffered a heart attack on February 2 and had been admitted to the hospital since then. Paul left behind his wife and daughter.

Paul, who was the most popular actor in Bengal was also the co-actor with Madhuri Dixit in his debut Hindi film Abodh (1984).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief on his sad demise. She tweeted, “Saddened and shocked…..he was a superstar of Bengali cinema who was a member of the Trinamool family. Tapas served the people as a two-term MP and MLA. We will miss him dearly.”

The last few years of his life were riddled with controversies. In 2015, Paul was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. In 2016, the agency arrested him in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. He was in custody for 13 months before a court in Odisha gave him bail.