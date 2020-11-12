Renowned Cartoonist Trailokya Dutta Dies at 90

Renowned cartoonist and painter Trailokya Dutta passed away on Wednesday night at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was 90.

Dutta was under treatment at GMCH since Monday morning and breathed his last yesterday night. He was suffering from old-age related ailments.

His last rites will be performed at Nabagraha crematorium.

Dutta was born on February 18, 1930 at Ratanpur village in Bajali, Barpeta district. He did his first box cartoon or pocket cartoon in Dainik Asom newspaper with the title ‘Kahudi’. Dutta first started the political cartoon in Assam.

He also received the Artist pension of the Assam government, Bishnu Rabha award in 2008, Amulya Kakati Award in 2013, and Sonit Konwar Gajen Baruah award.