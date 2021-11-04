Assam: Renowned Columnist, Social Worker Samsul Hussain Succumbs To COVID-19

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
columnist

Renowned columnist and social worker Samsul Hussain has succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday in Guwahati. He was 75.

Hussain was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). He breathed his last today morning around 9.30 am.

After his retirement from Army Military Engineering service, Hussain engaged himself with numerous socio-political organizations. He hailed from Assam’s Golaghat.

Related News

India To Receive Big Aid In Coal Transition Programme

Assam: Major Decisions Taken In Cabinet Meeting Today

Indian Army, Pakistan Soldiers Exchange Sweets On Diwali

Relocation Will Be Provided Only If Citizenship Is Proved:…

He had also penned down several insightful pieces on contemporary issues for publications like Prantik, Asomiya Pratidin, Sadin, Gana Adhikar etc.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law besides a grandson.

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Polls: Jiten Borthakur Withdraws Nomination

Top Stories

Aizawl To Remain Under Lockdown Till June 14

National

1 Dead, As Building Collapses in K’Taka

Assam

Farmers felicitated, tractors distributed at Krishak Samaroh in Golaghat

Assam

Gohpur accident: Death toll rises to 5

Assam

15 held in Demow mob attack