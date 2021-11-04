Assam: Renowned Columnist, Social Worker Samsul Hussain Succumbs To COVID-19

Renowned columnist and social worker Samsul Hussain has succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday in Guwahati. He was 75.

Hussain was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). He breathed his last today morning around 9.30 am.

After his retirement from Army Military Engineering service, Hussain engaged himself with numerous socio-political organizations. He hailed from Assam’s Golaghat.

He had also penned down several insightful pieces on contemporary issues for publications like Prantik, Asomiya Pratidin, Sadin, Gana Adhikar etc.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law besides a grandson.