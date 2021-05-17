Renowned Director Sambhu Gupta Succumbs to COVID-19

Renowned Director Sambhu Gupta succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday night. He was admitted to the hospital on May 10 after being detected with the virus and breathed his last yesterday at around 10.45 pm. He was 80.

Sanbhu Gupta directed films like ‘Devi’ and ‘Prem and Prem’.

Gupta’s son Niloy Gupta and daughter Pubali Gupta have also been infected with the virus.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of the Sambhu Gupta.

The Chief Minister in a tweet in Assamese said, “ছয়গাঁও সমষ্টিৰ প্ৰাক্তন বিধায়ক, বিশিষ্ট ক্ৰীড়া সংগঠক ৰাণা গোস্বামীৰ বিয়োগত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী

@himantabiswa

ই গভীৰ শোক প্ৰকাশ কৰে। গোস্বামীৰ মৃত্যুক অসমৰ সমাজ জীৱনৰ এক অপূৰণীয় ক্ষতি হিচাপে অভিহিত কৰি তেখেতৰ শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালবৰ্গলৈ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ডঃ শৰ্মাই গভীৰ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰে।”

ছয়গাঁও সমষ্টিৰ প্ৰাক্তন বিধায়ক, বিশিষ্ট ক্ৰীড়া সংগঠক ৰাণা গোস্বামীৰ বিয়োগত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী @himantabiswaই গভীৰ শোক প্ৰকাশ কৰে। গোস্বামীৰ মৃত্যুক অসমৰ সমাজ জীৱনৰ এক অপূৰণীয় ক্ষতি হিচাপে অভিহিত কৰি তেখেতৰ শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালবৰ্গলৈ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ডঃ শৰ্মাই গভীৰ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰে। — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 17, 2021

It may be mentioned that Assam on Sunday reported 3,650 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 43,377. The positivity rate today is 8.51 per cent.

The state also recorded 4,225 discharges and 56 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 42,884 tests were detected today, of which, 1,1197 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 262 in Cachar, 240 in Dibrugarh and 211 in Kamrup Rural.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.73 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,81,726.

District wise deaths today have been registered from Kamrup Metro (13), Udalguri (5), Dibrugarh (4), Jorhat (4), Kamrup Rural (4), Sonitpur (4), Cachar (3), Golaghat (3), Karbi Anglong (3), Darrang (2), Hojai (2), Tinsukia (2), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Lakhimpur (1), Nagaon (1) and Nalbari (1).

Also Read: Guwahati: Containment Zones Withdrawn In Wards 8, 16, 28