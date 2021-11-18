Renowned Journalist Bhabesh Baruah Dies at 85

Renowned journalist Bhabesh Baruah passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday. He was 85. Baruah died due to old-age related ailments.

A resident of Dekapara in Azara, Baruah served as a journalist for more than four decades. He always fought for the rights of the rural journalists. He was suffering from old-age related ailments since long and breathed his last at around 12.30 am.

The journalists associations and other organizations mourned the death of Baruah.

ALSO READ: Placed Under House Arrest Again, Alleges Mehbooba Mufti