Renowned Journalist Bhabesh Baruah Dies at 85

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Bhabesh Baruah

Renowned journalist Bhabesh Baruah passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday. He was 85. Baruah died due to old-age related ailments.

A resident of Dekapara in Azara, Baruah served as a journalist for more than four decades. He always fought for the rights of the rural journalists. He was suffering from old-age related ailments since long and breathed his last at around 12.30 am.

The journalists associations and other organizations mourned the death of Baruah.

