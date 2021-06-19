Renowned Physicist Prof. Dhiraj Bora Passes Away

Renowned physicist and Vice-Chancellor of Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) Prof. Dhiraj Bora passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest.

Born on September 30, 1951, Prof. Bora has been listed as a noteworthy physicist and educator by American publisher Marquis Who’s Who.

Prof. Dhiraj Bora took over as the Vice-Chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University at Jalukbari, Guwahati, Assam in November 2016. Prior to this appointment, Prof. Bora headed the Institute for Plasma Research (IPR), Gandhinagar and was also the Chief Scientist of ITER-India.

Prof. Bora also held the position of Deputy Director General and Director for Directorate for Controls, Heating and Diagnostics at ITER International Organization at Cadarache, France, from September 2006 to December 2012.

Notably, his name is also enlisted in the national directory for technical translators of Russian and has translated numerous books and monographs from Russian to English.