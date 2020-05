The hostels of Gauhati University have been converted to quarantine centre and 98 returnees from Kuwait out of 155 have been quarantined at RCC 4 No Dr. Bhubaneshwar Baruah hostel on Sunday.

The people repatriated from Kuwait arrived at Borjhar Airport today after which their swabs have been collected and sent for quarantine.

Six hostels of the university have been converted to quarantine center.