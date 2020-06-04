NationalRegionalTop Stories

Repatriation Flight from Ukraine Lands at Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
The third flight carrying 69 passengers from abroad reached Guwahati on Wednesday night. After Kuwait and Russia, the flight from Ukraine landed at Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport yesterday.

A total of 69 passengers from Northeast and West Bengal travelled in the flight out of which 21 are from Assam.

The passengers from Assam have been sent to quarantine at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), North Guwahati and the rest have been sent their respective states.

The maximum numbers of passengers are students.

