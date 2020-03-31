HealthRegionalTop Stories

Report immediately: Himanta appeals those, who attended Jamat at Nizamuddin

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday appealed the people from Assam, who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi to report voluntarily to the nearest government hospital. He further asked them to call helpline number 104.

“Urgent Request. If there is anyone from Assam who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, please IMMEDIATELY report voluntarily to the nearest government hospital or by calling Helpline no # 104. Please treat this as very important,” the Minister Tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that Assam MoS Health, Pijush Hazarika said that 216 people of Assam have participated in the Jamat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.

This is the district-wise break up of the entire North East India.

Nagaon – 31

Karimganj – 3

Hailakandi – 13

Barpeta – 12

Cachar – 16

Thoubal – 4

Nalbari – 6

Unspecified – 11

Dibrugarh – 11

Jorhat – 12

Dhubri – 17

Dhemaji – 1

Morigaon – 12

Kamrup – 56

Kokrajhar – 9

Imphal East -1

Goalpara – 6

Dimapur – 2

Tuensang – 1

Darrang – 14

Rangia – 2

Tinsukia – 12

Lakhimpur – 4

Sivasagar – 8

Udalguri – 3

Lohit – 1

Baksa – 3

Sonitpur – 6

Karbi Anglong – 4

Chirang – 1

Zunheboto 2

Hojai – 1

Dhemaji – 2

Golaghat – 2

Ukhrul – 3

Wokha – 1

Bongaigaon – 4

Dima Hasao – 2

Imphal West 1

