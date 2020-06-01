Report on Reviving Assam’s Economy | KEYPOINTS

The Government of Assam in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, constituted an advisory committee with seven members under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Subash Chandra Das to assess the macro-economic and socio-economic impact as well as the sector-specific impact of Covid-19.

The committee after detailed study of the prevailing situation of the state submitted its report.

The committee considering all aspects of different sectors of the state which have borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic and taking into account of the views, suggestions, and inputs from the government departments, members of the public and organisations has formulated two sets of recommendations namely short term and medium/long term recommendations.

The committee made the sector-specific recommendations on agriculture and allied sector, industries, trade and commerce, transport, tourism and hospitality, construction sector, employment including migrant labours. The recommendations also addressed concern of the staffs of small business, shops, and establishments, trade and transport sector, workers and artistes in mobile theatre, film production, caterers, event managers, etc.

The committee observed that as the economy needs to be made fully functional gradually, standard operating protocols, rules and guidelines need to be made for the sectors which are still closed with special emphasis on the opening of tourism and hospitality industry including hotels, restaurants with other personal care services and industries.