Republic Day: India Invites Boris Johnson As Chief Guest

In a latest development, the Indian government has invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the chief guest at the Republic Day next year.

According to several news outlets, a formal invitation was sent to the British Prime Minister from Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on November 27 over a telephonic conversation.

Additionally, news sources have reported that Johnson has invited Modi to the G-7 summit slated to be held in the UK next year.

In cases of accepting the invitation, Johnson would be the first Prime Minister to attend the Indian Republic Day celebrations after John Major in 1993.

However, an ANI tweet stated, “We can’t confirm one way or other, PM Boris Johnson keen to visit India as soon as possible: British High Commission Spokesperson to ANI on reports of India’s invitation to UK PM for Republic Day”.