Reserved EVM With No Votes Found In Hailakandi Counting Centre

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
Just a day before counting of votes, one reserved unused Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was found inside a trunk at a counting centre in Hailakandi late Saturday.

Upon receiving information, District Election Officer Megh Nidhi Dahal rushed to the spot and made an inquiry. The contesting candidates also reached the spot soon after.

Dahal said the EVM was reserved one and there was no votes therein. It added that the EVM was open before the contesting candidates, who were satisfied with the results.

The reserved EVM was later seized and stored in the EVM warehouse.

“The contesting candidates were satisfied that the EVM was a reserved EVM and no votes were polled therein. The machine was later taken to the EVM warehouse and kept under safe custody,” she said.

The counting of votes is currently underway in Assam for 126 seats.

