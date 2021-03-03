Reshuffle In Assam Police Ahead Of Elections

By Pratidin Bureau
Home (A) Department on Wednesday issued an order instructing for a major reshuffle in Assam Police force ahead of the Assembly elections with immediate effect.

In pursuance of Election Commission of India ‘s letter No. 434/1/ECI/LET/TERR/NE2-AS-2021 dated 2/03/2021 and in partial modificiation of this Department’s earlier notifications the following reshuffle took place.

Dilip Kumar Dey. IPS  (SPS-2004), Deputy Inspector General (SR), Silchar, Cachar is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (WR), Bongaigaon with immediate effect.

Devojyoti Mukherjee, IPS (SPS-2005), Deputy Inspector General of Police (WR), Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (SR), Silchar, Cachar with immediate effect.

Santanu Kumar Dutta, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security), Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Border), Goalpara with immediate effect.

Pranjal Borah, AAPS (DR-2013), Spl. Superintendent of Police, Assam – Nagaland Interstate (Border), HQ- Jorhat is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security), Lakhimpur with immediate effect.

Tilok Das, APS (PR-2015), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSB), Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sadiyua with immediate effect.

Dr. L.R. Bishnoi, IPS (RR-1991), Spl. Director General of Police (TAP), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar with immediate effect.

