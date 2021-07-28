Reshuffle In Assam Police, Cachar SP Replaced After Bullet Injury

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Government has carried out a minor reshuffle in Assam Police following the Assam-Mizoram border clash that took place on Monday (July 26).

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the reshuffle is as follows –

  • Smti Ramandeep Kaur, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Cachar in place of IPS Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant who sustained a bullet injury on his leg.
  • Shri Gaurav Upadhyay, IPS (RR-2012), Superintendent of Police, Chirang is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi.
  • Shri Pranjit Borah, APS (DR-2004), DCP Traffic is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Chirang.
