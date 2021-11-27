Resident Doctors’ Observe Nationwide Strike from Nov 27 Over Delay in NEET PG Counselling

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has observed a nationwide strike on Saturday (November 27) against the postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counseling, 2021.

The medical fraternity board in a statement said that the resident doctors across the country will suspend the Out Patient Department (OPD) services from November 27 onwards. The move came after the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the counseling for the NEET PG medical courses would be postponed by four weeks as it was reconsidering Rs. 8 lakh annual income criteria for determining the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category for reservations in admissions.

The FORDA expressed its displeasure at the development. “The already over-burdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on 6th January 2022,” the FORDA said in a statement.

The medical body urged the Union Government and the Supreme Court to take note of the grievance of Resident Doctors and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling as well as the admission process to fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis.

“In case there is no positive response, we will be forced to escalate our protest,” FORDA told the Union Health Minister in its letter.

Keeping in solidarity with FORDA, the Resident Doctors’ of Assam also observed a strike starting today suspending the OPD services. The junior doctors’ of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh also staged the protest against delaying of NEET PG counselling.

