Resolution To Bring Arunachal Under 6th Schedule Passed

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to bring the state under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution besides amending Article 371 (H) to safeguard the tribes of the state.

The resolution which was moved by Legislative Affairs Minister Bamang Felix on Thursday on behalf of the State Government was passed by voice vote following a marathon discussion in the house.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while participating in the discussion said that it is a historic resolution moved by the State Government. The chief minister also appealed everyone for their cooperation as and when required.

Answering to a question on the Assam-Arunachal issue, the chief minister said that the Arunachal government would soon initiate talks to resolve the boundary dispute with the neighbouring state.

