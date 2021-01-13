Resort Constructed In Kaziranga, Violates SC order

A resort that is being constructed near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam has violated the Supreme Court order on ban of construction in animal corridors.

Inspite of the ban, construction of Green Ashiyana Resort is underway in the Haldibari animal corridor of KNPTR amid a blame game between the state forest department and local administration, The Hindustan Times reported.

This is the second instance of construction activity near KNPTR. In July last year, a building was constructed in Kanchanjuri animal corridor of the park.

In September last year, the centrally empowered committee of Supreme Court had written to Assam chief secretary as well as chief wildlife warden terming the violations as a “serious issue” as they amounted to contempt of the apex court.

“No new construction shall be permitted on private lands which form part of the nine identified animal corridors,” the order stated.

Owner of Green Ashiyana Resort, Kishore Hazarika, mentioned that he has been has owned this property since 2003 and till 2019 he was not informed by either forest officials or the district administration that the area is part of an animal corridor.

“All this is part of a vindictive campaign against me. There is no notification yet mentioning that the area is in an animal corridor. And even if that is the case, there should be a comprehensive compensation package if action is taken against me or others who have been staying in the area,” said Hazarika.