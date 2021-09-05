Resume Services Of Inter-City Trains, Demands Assam Rail Passengers’ Association

Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) on Sunday demanded the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to resume the services of all passengers and inter-city trains that function on the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) along the Guwahati-Rangiya-Nalbari broad gauge sections.

ARPA’s General Secretary Dipankar Sarma urged the authorities concerned that resumption of these train services is crucial especially as offline classes of all educational institutions will reopen from Monday.

In this connection, ARPA has said that almost all stations between the Guwahati-Rangiya-Nalbari broad gauge sections today are raising voices before the authorities for the resumption of the trains with UTS services.

In fact, memorandums have also been submitted to the Divisional Railways Manager in Rangiya.

ARPA has noted that the NFR will mainly “redress the genuine grievances of the highly patronised sections”.

If services of these trains remain curtailed, the common people will suffer immensely especially as many earn their livelihood by travelling by these inter-city trains.

“We are hoping NFR will realise the importance of normal train running in the same status that was available up to 22nd March 2020,” the General Secretary added.

However, as per certain reports, some of the short-distance trains, locals, and intercity specials have resumed services on certain routes.

Meanwhile, as per the state government guidelines inbound and outbound express passenger trains to and from the state are permitted.